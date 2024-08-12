1 killed at midtown Atlanta MARTA station, police searching for shooter

ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed at the MARTA Arts Center station Sunday night and police are searching for the shooter.
According to a MARTA police spokesperson, at approximately 9 p.m., a MARTA protective specialist was on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the bus loop.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Grady Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
MARTA police are searching the area for the suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Henry middle school employee allegedly uses ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’ language during class
- 15 years ago a GA woman was abducted, remains found in woods. Her killer still hasn’t been caught
- 18-year-old driver was rushing to fantasy football draft after caught speeding on busy Duluth road
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group