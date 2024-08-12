1 killed at midtown Atlanta MARTA station, police searching for shooter

ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed at the MARTA Arts Center station Sunday night and police are searching for the shooter.

According to a MARTA police spokesperson, at approximately 9 p.m., a MARTA protective specialist was on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the bus loop.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Grady Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

MARTA police are searching the area for the suspect.

