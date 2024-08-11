Henry middle school employee allegedly uses ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’ language during class

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — School officials are investigating an incident involving a contracted employee and a student.
The incident occurred inside a classroom at Union Grove Middle School on Friday.
Parents and guardians were made aware of the incident after school officials sent a letter.
Channel 2 Action News obtained the letter that reads:
“This message is to inform you that we were made aware of an incident involving a student and a contracted employee using highly inappropriate and unacceptable language during a class period today. Please know we consider this unacceptable and we take these matters very seriously. This incident is currently under investigation as we are still gathering information to determine next steps and the necessary actions.”
The employee’s identity was not released. No other details were shared on what exactly was said or what led up to the incident.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Henry County School District for more information and is waiting to hear back.
