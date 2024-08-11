1 dead, 6 others hurt after driver crashes into SUV head-on in front of Hall County grocery store

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 63-year-old man has died after a head-on collision in Gainesville Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Georgia State Patrol were called to a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 53 along Winder Highway in the area of Strickland Road. The wreck happened in front of the Ingles Grocery Store.

Troopers learned that a Honda HR-V, driven by Juan de Dios Ramirez, 63, of Gainesville, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the divided highway.

GSP said Ramirez hit a westbound GMC Acadia, driven by Kyle Fendlay, 52, of Manchester, MD, head-on, causing the Acadia to flip.

Andy Mijangos, 21, of Lawrenceville, who was driving a Toyota Camry was following behind the Acadia and swerved to avoid the wreck.

Mijangos drove off of the north shoulder and hit a curb, according to GSP.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fendlay, his wife, and four children were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Mijangos was uninjured.

Authorities said the westbound lanes of Winder Highway were closed for two hours for the investigation. At this time, impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, officials said.

