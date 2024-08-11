Police say man dead after shootout with Athens-Clarke Co. officers

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says a man is dead after a shootout early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Road and Gaines School Road after getting reports of a man with a gun.

The officers arrived and encountered an armed suspect, police said.

When police made contact with the suspect, shots were fired by both officers and the suspect. Police said at least two officers fired their weapons, hitting the armed man.

The suspect, who has not been identified yet, was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. No officers were injured during the shootout.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct an investigation into the incident and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

