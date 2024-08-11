COVID-19 no longer in Georgia’s top 10 leading causes of death

ATLANTA — Years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the virus is now the 10th leading cause of death nationally for 2023.

However, in Georgia, the CDC data shows that COVID-19 was actually the 12th leading cause of death in the state in 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In 2022, COVID was the fourth leading cause of death both nationally and in Georgia.

While its mortality ranking has fallen, the CDC said it still poses a threat.

TRENDING STORIES:

The provisional mortality data from 2023 showed the number of deaths from COVID in 2023 fell nearly 70% from the year before.

The CDC reported 76,446 people died of COVID-19 last year, compared to 345,614 in 2022. Additionally, the federal agency said “COVID-19, listed as the underlying cause in 49,928 deaths during 2023, ranked as the 10th leading underlying cause of death.” The CDC said more men died from COVID last year than women.

According to WONDER, the CDC’s mortality database, the top 10 leading causes of death in Georgia are currently:

Heart Disease Cancer Accidents Cerebrovascular diseases Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases Alzheimer’s Disease Diabetes Kidney Diseases Sepsis Suicide

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Travis Scott arrested in Paris, released without charges after altercation with hotel security guard

©2024 Cox Media Group