Travis Scott released without charges following Paris arrest, altercation with hotel security guard

PARIS, FRANCE — While in Paris for the Olympics, rapper Travis Scott was arrested after a scuffle with a hotel security guard.

Scott was arrested on Friday and released by authorities on Saturday facing no charges.

“The police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The incident all started when police were called to the Georges V hotel to detain a man for a fight with a security guard. Scott had gotten into an altercation with his own bodyguard, and when hotel security intervened, there was “violence.”

Now released, Scott will not face charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

