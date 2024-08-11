Increasing use of AI by students to cheat in school has teachers concerned

WASHINGTON — As students are making their way back to classrooms across the United States, there are growing concerns that new artificial intelligence technologies could make it easier for some to cheat.

A new report by publishing firm Wiley found almost 70% of teachers think generative AI will have a negative impact on academic integrity, and that it’s only going to get worse in the coming years.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio spoke to experts about how school districts are adjusting to this changing technology.

She learned that even as AI is becoming more commonly used by students, it’s also being used more often by teachers.

The report by Wiley on AI use in schools learned from teachers that more students are being seen to cheat and AI makes that easier for them.

Student opinions are split on AI as well, with about 25% saying it’s easier.

Researchers with the Center for Democracy and Technology said they spoke to teachers in middle and high schools around the U.S. and 83% of teachers told them they are using ChatGPT or another tool for both personal and school use. The organization said that’s a 32% increase from the year before.

The same report also found that teachers are asking for better help learning how to best use AI technology in the classroom.

“I don’t think the dust has settled about what the pros and the cons are just yet,” Elizabeth Laird, with the Center for Democracy and Technology, told Channel 2 Action News. “Schools and teachers are grappling with this as we speak. We did find that schools have more policies in place than they had last year and they are starting to provide training, but the actual substance of it has a long way to go.”

Many teachers are saying there need to be stronger policies in place about what to do if a student is cheating.

