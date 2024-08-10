‘Didn’t hear from him no more:’ Dad says he was on phone with son when he was killed by Cobb police

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The father of man shot and killed by police officers late Friday night says he was on the phone with his son during his last moments.

Nathan Jenkins, 32, was shot by a Cobb County police officer inside a Walgreens on Cobb Parkway.

Darlland Jackson, Jenkins’ father, spoke with Channel 2′s Bryan Mims and said he was talking to his son when he was shot.

Jackson said his son had been at a bar called Doc’s next door to the Walgreens, and his son called him to say he was in trouble. Since he lives nearby, he drove to the store.

“As I’m pulling inside Walgreens, I called him and said, ‘Hey, there’s a bunch of cops running inside Walgreens. What’s going on?’” Jackson said.

Police say they got into an altercation with Jenkins inside the store. They say he was armed with a gun when he was shot.

His father says he was still on the phone with him when the gunshots rang out.

“Before you know it, I heard gunshots. So I drove around to this Starbucks right here and the cops were saying, ‘Get down! Get down! Get down!’ and stuff like that. Then I heard more shots, and I didn’t hear from him no more,” Jackson said.

Jenkins was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Nathan, I love you. Daddy’s gonna miss you. We’re all gonna miss you,” Jackson said.

Police have not commented on why Jenkins was wanted.

His father says he doesn’t know what trouble Jenkins was in, but said his son has struggled with drug use and psychological challenges in the past.

