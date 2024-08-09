2 adults arrested a year after 15-year-old was shot to death at sleepover

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who family members were initially told shot himself.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles “CJ” Brown was at a sleepover at a friend’s house when he was shot and killed in May 2023.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside police headquarters in Cobb County Friday, where he learned that police have arrested two people for tampering with evidence. One fo them was the mother of another teen that police consider a suspect in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brittany Foster is accused of conspiring with Jamari Lewis to hide at least two guns, one of which was used in the shooting, according to the arrest affidavit. Foster’s son, who was not named in the documents, is considered a suspect and was friends with Brow.

After the shooting, Foster provided a fake address to dispatchers in an attempt to delay the arrival of police and EMS.

Lewis is also charged with tampering with evidence. Police said he witnessed the shooting, then he hid the guns in a wooded area. After he talked to investigators, he’s accused of taking the guns back to his house, where he cleaned them, wrapped them in a plastic bag and then ditched them in the creek.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The details have been a point of contention for Brown’s family, who said the investigation has been botched since the beginning when family members claimed that officers told them CJ had accidentally shot himself. The medical examiner later ruled Brown’s death a homicide.

In October, Seiden met with Brown’s mother moments after she spoke with prosecutors about getting justice for her son.

“I know we deserve it,” she said. “I know Charles deserves it, so I’m willing to do it as many times as it takes.”

Cobb police are calling the case an ongoing investigation. They haven’t released any information about who pulled the trigger.

11 injured after school bus flips on its side while returning from football game in Floyd County The school district said all students and staff have been accounted for and emergency services are on the scene.

©2024 Cox Media Group