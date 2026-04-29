VIDEO: Mother, son among 4 arrested during Atlanta traffic stop

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a directed patrol in northwest Atlanta led to multiple arrests, the recovery of stolen guns, and a foot chase earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police were patrolling near the 1500 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW just before 6 p.m. on April 15 when they spotted four men sitting inside a gray Kia K5.

Officers said the driver, identified as Kemonte Pue, appeared to be smoking marijuana. Officers reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana and said Pue tried to hide a burning marijuana cigarette.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police detained Pue and the three passengers, including two minors. During a pat-down search, officers said they recovered a Glock 19X handgun and about 9.6 grams of marijuana from Pue.

While officers continued the investigation, police said a black Dodge Charger stopped in the roadway and the driver, identified as Danyotta Thomas, interfered with the active investigation.

Authorities said Thomas’ son, K’von Thomas, and another man, Deondravous Sheats, then got out of the Charger. APD said Sheats ran from officers and tossed what appeared to be a bag of marijuana before he was caught a short time later. Police said the discarded bag was not recovered.

Video released by APD appears to show one of the suspects making a phone call.

“I’m getting locked up, come,” the suspect can be heard saying.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

During an inventory search of the Dodge Charger, officers said they found two stolen guns equipped with illegal conversion devices, along with marijuana packaged for distribution.

All four adults were arrested and transported to jail. Police said both vehicles were towed and evidence was secured.

Pue faces charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and obstruction.

Danyotta Thomas was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, interference with an active investigation, and traffic obstruction.

K’von Thomas faces obstruction and traffic obstruction charges.

Police said Sheats was charged with obstruction after allegedly fleeing on foot, with additional charges pending.

©2026 Cox Media Group