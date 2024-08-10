GBI investigating after Cobb County police shoot suspect at Walgreens on Cobb Parkway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police tell Channel 2 Action News that officers were involved in a shooting at a store on Cobb Parkway overnight on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Cobb County Police officers were at a Walgreens on Cobb Parkway near Cumberland Boulevard, and a suspect was involved in the shooting.

After the incident, Cobb County police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident and told Channel 2 Action News agents were already on the scene.

Information about the circumstances that led to the police shooting have not yet been released and the suspect has not been identified.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporting team at the location as more details are made available, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

