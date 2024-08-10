Ex-boyfriend indicted by Cobb Co. grand jury for Kennesaw State University campus murder

KENNESAW, Ga. — Samuel Harris, the ex-boyfriend of slain Kennesaw State University student Alasia Franklin, was indicted by a Cobb County grand jury on Thursday on charges of malice murder and several other related charges.

Harris was accused of assaulting and murdering the 21-year-old Franklin at the KSU campus on May 18 and was arrested the same afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the indictment, Harris is accused of murdering Franklin by shooting her to death at her dorm room on the afternoon of May 18.

In the days following Franklin’s murder, members of her family shared details about her connection to Harris.

RELATED STORIES:

Franklin’s mother, Alinda Fortner, previously told Channel 2 Action News Harris was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and that he lived in Cairo, Ga., the family’s hometown. Franklin and Harris had known each other since middle school.

Fortner told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell in May that the two had gone through a heated breakup in December but had agreed to remain friends.

He’s also been indicted for possessing a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a weapon on campus and tampering with evidence.

Harris is accused of altering and concealing evidence by taking Franklin’s cellphone, car and other items and leaving the scene, in order to obstruct his own apprehension and prosecution by members of law enforcement.

The grand jury indictment leveled charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a weapon within the school safety zone and tampering with evidence.

A trial date for Harris has not yet been set, according to court records, but the case will be overseen by Judge Julie Adams JAcobs in Cobb County Superior Court.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group