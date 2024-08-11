Crash on I-20 leads to overturned car, lanes temporarily blocked in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A crash on Interstate 20 eastbound at Windsor Street had lanes blocked for a little over an hour in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two vehicles collided and one overturned around 2 a.m., leading to all lanes being shut down.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that a female driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and was in stable condition.

The lanes on I-20 reopened around 3:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

