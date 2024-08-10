‘I was not intoxicated:’ State lawmaker responds to DUI charges after crashing into bicyclist

ATLANTA — Georgia State Rep. Devan Seabaugh is speaking out after being arrested Thursday night when he hit a bicyclist in a bike lane.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Seabaugh was arrested after driving in a bike lane and crashing into a man on a bike. He was taken to the Atlanta City Jail.

He faces seven charges, including driving under the influence, according to Atlanta Municipal Court records, after the crash on Memorial Drive.

The Republican lawmaker representing Marietta was cited for being under the influence of multiple substances at once, but the records did not clarify what substances were involved.

He released a statement on Friday morning saying that he was thankful no one was hurt.

On Saturday, he shared a new statement with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying that he has never done “drugs” in his life.

“I was not intoxicated or speeding. I turned right onto Memorial Drive from Boulevard and attempted remain in the right-most lane as required by Georgia law. Unfortunately, there was not proper signage to let me know it had recently converted into a bike lane,” Seabaugh said. “Out of respect to the other people involved in this incident, I do not wish to make further factual statements, but I did want to clarify these important points.”

Witnesses said the cyclist was sitting up and appeared to be ok after the crash. Photos from the scene show the damaged bike and a man who appears to be Seabaugh being taken into custody.

Seabaugh was released from jail early Friday morning on a $4,000 bond.

