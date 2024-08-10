8 injured after crash involving Hall County school bus

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is releasing new details about a school bus crash in Hall County that led to eight people, including several students, being injured.

Troopers responded to the crash on Barrett Road near Dorsey Peek Road just after 4:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

They say a school bus had its stop sign out and red lights flashing when a Jeep Compass Short was coming around a curve.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jeep driver, who has not been identified, tried stopping for the school bus, but ran off the side of the road, crashed into a mailbox and came back onto the road before crashing into the left side of the school bus.

Both the Jeep and the school bus received enough damage that they couldn’t be moved.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Jeep driver and two passengers in the car received minor injuries. The bus driver and four students also received minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain lane and failure to stop for school bus.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This was the second school bus crash in less than 24 hours in metro Atlanta that injured several people. In Polk County, a bus of Rome High School students returning from a football scrimmage was hit, leaving at least 15 people injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan who hit the bus was charged with DUI.

IN OTHER NEWS:

11 injured after school bus flips on its side while returning from football game in Floyd County The school district said all students and staff have been accounted for and emergency services are on the scene.

©2024 Cox Media Group