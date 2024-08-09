Suspected DUI driver arrested after causing GA school bus to flip, injuring at least 15 people

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Rome City Schools says a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday night.

The school district said the crash happened along Highway 101 as the bus was returning from a football scrimmage game at Rockmart.

The Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it received 15 people for treatment, including three adults and 12 minors. All of them have been treated and released.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed that the driver of a Nissan Versa, whose identity has not been released, was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

GSP investigators say the other driver crossed into the bus’ lane and crashed into the driver side rear wheel of the school bus, causing it to leave the road, overturn and crash into a power pole.

Witness Josh Sutherland told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that the bus crashed essentially in his front yard.

“We heard a tremendous explosion and thought, ‘What in the world was that?’ came running outside looking down and a friend of mine saw that bus rolled over,” he described.

Sutherland says he ran to help the bus driver and some of the students on board.

“They were just in total shock, panic. They had cuts and bruises and scrapes,” he said.

Shortly after midnight, Rome City Schools released an update saying all buses are back on the road and headed back to Rome High School.

Before the crash, the school district posted that the Rome Wolves won the preseason scrimmage 58-6 over the Rockmart High School Yellowjackets.

The new school year for Rome City Schools began last Friday.

Polk County School District posted on Facebook extending “thoughts and prayers” to the student-athletes and staff.

“Polk School District extends our thoughts and prayers to the Rome High School student athletes and staff involved in a bus accident following Thursday evening’s scrimmage at Rockmart High School. Please join us in sending well wishes to all involved.”

