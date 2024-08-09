Several students injured in bus accident in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a bus accident in Hall County on Friday afternoon, deputies said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said this accident happened on Barrett Road and the students involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Barrett Road was closed near Dorsey Peek Road but has since reopened.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating this incident.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSP for more information.

