Several students injured in bus accident in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a bus accident in Hall County on Friday afternoon, deputies said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said this accident happened on Barrett Road and the students involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
Barrett Road was closed near Dorsey Peek Road but has since reopened.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating this incident.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSP for more information.
