At least 2 tornadoes touched down in metro Atlanta on Monday

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Surveyors have confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in metro Atlanta on Monday morning.

National Weather Service teams remain on the ground assessing the damage in Henry and Spalding counties.

In Henry County, survey teams confirmed an EF-0 tornado was on the ground from 7:48 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. It was about 75 yards wide and was on the ground for 1.6 miles.

The preliminary data for Spalding County is expected late today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists Brian Monahan and Eboni Deon tracked the tornadoes as they moved through the area on Monday live on Channel 2.

At one point, Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields showed you the view as one of the storms crossed over Interstate 75 near Bethlehem Road exit.

