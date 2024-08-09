Republican state lawmaker arrested by DUI task force after crashing into bicyclist

ATLANTA — A state lawmaker representing the Marietta area of Cobb County was arrested on Thursday night.

Georgia State Patrol says troopers from its North DUI Task Force were called to a crash on Memorial Drive near Park Avenue just after 9 p.m.

They say Republican State Representative Devan Seabaugh was driving in the bicycle lane and crashed into the bicyclist.

It’s unclear if the bicyclist was seriously injured.

A witness shared photos with Channel 2 Action News that appear to show the bicycle with a bent wheel and Seabaugh being placed into custody.

Seabaugh was arrested by troopers and taken to the Atlanta City Jail. It’s unclear what exact charges he is facing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Seabaugh and his office for a comment.

