Augusta woman found dead in Atlanta days after mom got odd texts

ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman who vanished from her home in Augusta last week has been found dead in metro Atlanta.

Shakema Toran, 36, was last seen on T.J. Kelly Road in Augusta on July 31.

She was believed to be in a white 2004 Ford F-250 driven by 37-year-old Barritz Martin when she vanished.

According to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner, Toran was found dead in a vehicle parked in front of a Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road on August 4.

Martin is currently wanted for questioning. According to WRDW, Martin was Toran’s boyfriend of two months.

WRDW reported that Toran and Martin had an argument at her house before she vanished, according to police reports.

According to the reports, Toran’s mother got texts that didn’t “sound like her daughter” after she vanished. Deputies then tried to contact Martin multiple times. At some point, he called back and deputies asked to speak to Toran.

Deputies heard Martin saying “wake up” before the call disconnected.

Toran was the mother of three young children. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses and with helping her children.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

