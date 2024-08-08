Georgia baby wrapped in wet blanket dies of hypothermia in front of air conditioner

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are facing murder and child cruelty charges after a baby died earlier this week.
Richmond County deputies were called to a Budget Inn in Augusta just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The child, who WJBF-TV identified as 3-month-old Josiah Noel Seright, was taken to the hospital where he died.
Since his death, three people have been arrested: the child’s mother, 19-year-old September Seright, 42-year-old Lamisha Diane Seright and 39-year-old Bennie Antonio Nash.
WJBF-TV reported that Josiah was wrapped in a wet blanket, placed in a wet car seat and put next to an air conditioning unit set to 61 degrees inside a motel room.
It’s unclear how long the baby was left in front of the air conditioner.
Officials say the baby died from hypothermia and respiratory failure.
All three suspects are being held in the Richmond County Jail.
