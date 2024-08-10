Gwinnett police investigating viral video appearing to show man abusing child in car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say they’re investigating a video that is making its rounds on social media that claims a man is abusing a child in a parking lot.

They say they have received several messages and comments about the video, so they have opened an investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lilburn Police Chief Chris Dusik acknowledged the video, saying social media users were claiming that it happened at the Kroger on Five Forks Trickum Road, which is not in Lilburn city limits and they, therefore, did not respond and are not investigating.

The video shows a man loading groceries into a truck while yelling. Users who posted the video claimed the man was shouting at a child.

Investigators say they cannot release more details on the video or their investigation because doing so may jeopardize it.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for the person responsible for a Dekalb County hit and run

©2024 Cox Media Group