29-year-old in critical condition, multiple others injured after shooting at southwest Atlanta park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say no one has died, but a 29-year-old is in critical condition after an overnight shooting.

An Atlanta police spokesman says because of the critical injuries, the homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Hundreds of people had gathered at Rosa L. Burney Park Saturday for a day of celebration, but then it took a violent turn.

A total of five people were injured in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other four victims, including a 17-year-old girl, a 33-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and are currently stable.

The victims’ identities were not released. APD is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Police did not say if there were any suspects or if anyone was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

