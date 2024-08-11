18-year-old driver was rushing to fantasy football draft after caught speeding on busy Duluth road

DULUTH, Ga. — A Duluth driver test-drove various fantasy draft strategies. But, instead of making it to the league, the driver was a top pick for the Gwinnett County jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday afternoon, Duluth Ofc. Carrero stopped 18-year-old Omar Kashem who was clocked going 92 mph in a 45 mph zone along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

According to police, Kashem was rushing to a fantasy football draft at one of the parks.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding.

Kashem was booked into Gwinnett County jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

COVID-19 no longer in Georgia’s top 10 causes of death

©2024 Cox Media Group