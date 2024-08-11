Suicidal man armed with gun shot by DeKalb police after charging toward officers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a second officer-involved shooting within hours of each other.

Around 8:44 a.m., DeKalb County officers were called to the area of Southland Ridge and Southland Point.

Authorities received a call about a suicidal man with a shotgun making threats to harm himself.

When officers arrived, they found the man with the shotgun. DKPD said the man was given orders to drop the gun several times but he refused.

Officials say, instead the unidentified man charged at the officers, and that’s when police fired several shots.

The man was shot once and first responders immediately rendered aid. The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently stable.

No other person was injured during the incident. The man’s age and identity were not released.

DKPD requested the GBI to investigate the shooting. The officers have been placed on administrative leave. Their identities were not released.

DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos shared an update on Facebook.

There are no ongoing threats to the community. Authorities are asking residents to stay clear of the area as GBI agents investigate.

Earlier on Sunday morning, 26-year-old Marquavious Sims was shot and killed after a shootout with Athens-Clarke police at a Quik Trip.

Athens-Clarke police said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

