Jury deliberating father’s fate after 8-year-old beaten to death with rolling pin by stepmother

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A jury will pick deliberations back up on Monday to decide the fate of a Gwinnett County father accused of child cruelty in the death of his 8-year-old daughter.

Cledir Barros is accused of not doing enough to prevent his daughter’s death. Police said 8-year-old Sayra Barros was beaten to death by her stepmother, Natiela Barros, with a wooden rolling pin in January.

The father and stepmother were both initially charged with murder and she has not gone to trial yet. The second-degree murder charges against Cledir Barros were dropped during the trial. He now only faces a verdict on child cruelty charges.

The jury will return to the Gwinnett courtroom on Monday after closing arguments and three hours of deliberations last week.

Prosecutors say Barros didn’t do enough to protect his daughter from his wife. They said Barros withdrew Sayra from school and left her at home with her stepmother.

The defense argued that the father was often on the road as a truck driver and wasn’t aware of the ongoing abuse.

