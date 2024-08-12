11-year-old girl, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl and her mother are dead after a presumed murder-suicide in DeKalb County.
On Sunday at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Ashley Creek Circle after receiving a call of a person shot.
After arriving, officers found an 11-year-old and her mother dead from a gunshot wound.
Police are continuing to investigate this murder-suicide.
