Georgia celebrates National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with statewide adoption event

ATLANTA — An animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats, is celebrating this year’s National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by hosting “No-Kill Awareness Day”, a statewide adoption event.

Best Friends Animal Society joined with Georgia’s House and Senate passed resolutions earlier this year declaring April 30, 2025 as “No-Kill Awareness Day” at the state capitol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

To mark the occasion and welcome this pivotal step in Georgia’s pet lifesaving efforts, some shelters are offering waived or reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs on Wednesday.

According to annual data from the Best Friends Animal Society, last year more than 20,000 dogs and cats were euthanized in Georgia.

67 of 162 shelters in the state are now no-kill. As for nationwide, two thirds of shelters are no-kill.

“Best Friends applauds Georgia’s commitment to become no-kill and save the lives of homeless dogs and cats across the state,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “If more Georgians choose to adopt pets from shelters instead of purchasing from breeders or stores, we are confident that the state can get to no-kill.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Participating shelters include (list in formation, hours and fees vary, please contact shelters for details):

Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, 884 Winder Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30045, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bryan County Animal Services, 250 Dog Ln., Richmond Hill, GA 31324, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bulloch County Animal Services, 81 Mill Creek Rd., Statesboro, GA 30461, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Camden County Animal Control, 1144 Godley Ave, Woodbine, GA 31569, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City of Enigma Animal Services, 140 Bussey Street, Enigma, GA 31749, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City of Millen Animal Shelter, 360 Perkins Rd., Millen, GA 30442, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Effingham County Animal Shelter, 307 Hwy 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Humane Society, 106 Lions Park Rd., Fitzgerald, GA 31750, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30501, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society, 1412 1st. St. NE, Moultrie, GA 31768, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Oconee County Animal Services, 1171 Branch Rd., Biship, GA 30621, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Screven County Animal Shelter, 915 Rocky Ford Rd., Sylvania, GA 30467, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Spalding County Animal Care and Control, 105 Justice Blvd., Griffin, GA 30224, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thomasville Humane, 180 Big Star Dr., Thomasville, GA 31757, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The organization is dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters with one of their main goals making the entire country no-kill.

WSB Radio’s Steve Summers contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group