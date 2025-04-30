Atlanta Falcons superfan pleads not guilty to stealing $14K from Kansas City Chiefs fan group

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons superfan has pleaded not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a Kansas City Chiefs fan for a tailgate that never happened.

Prosecutors say Carolyn Freeman took more than $14,000 to cater a tailgate before the Falcons home opener against the Chiefs back in September.

"And when we got there the day of the game nothing was there…absolutely nothing,” Chiefs fan Tammy Southland previously told Channel 2 Action News.

Police arrested Freeman weeks later at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Falcons-Dallas Cowboys game.

A grand jury then indicted her on a theft by deception charge.

On Tuesday, she appeared in court for her arraignment hearing, where she entered a not guilty plea.

Her next court date isn’t scheduled until this summer.

