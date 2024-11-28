Falcons superfan indicted after being accused of defrauding Kansas City Chiefs fans

ATLANTA — “She said it would all be set up, all we had to do was show up.”

Tammy Southland said they paid Carolyn Freeman, a Falcons superfan known as the “Birdlady” who dresses up for games, a total of $14,000 for a tailgate party for Kansas City fans, when the Chiefs played in Atlanta in September.

“And when we got there the day of the game nothing was there…absolutely nothing,” Southland said.

Members of the Arrowhead South Chapter in Atlanta say Freeman made excuses, even saying she was in the hospital although she went to the game.

According to police reports, Freeman had a warrant for her arrest on the felony fraud charge and was finally arrested at the stadium during a game earlier this month, in full costume.

The Chiefs fans say they learned she’d been accused of the same thing with other fan groups, including Falcons fans traveling to the Super Bowl.

“It’s just wrong, it’s just wrong,” she said.

“I wanted her to see us, let her see us and Chiefs fans are not going to let this ride and we’re going to follow through and you just can’t do this to people,” Chiefs fan Jerri Peterson said.

They learned Wednesday morning Freeman has been indicted and would not be in court for a preliminary hearing, but they hope she goes to trial and want to see justice.

“I’m going to be there when she’s in the courtroom, absolutely,” Southland said.

