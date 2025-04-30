Woman dead, 2 men hospitalized for burns after house fire in Jackson County

PENDERGRASS, Ga. — One woman died and two men are being treated for their burns after a house fire in Jackson County.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Park Street in Pendergrass.

The West Jackson Fire Department said its units and others from the Jackson County Correctional Fire Department got a call about someone trapped inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, there was a heavy fire. Crews rescued one person from inside the house.

Chief Ben Stephens told Channel 2 Action News that a woman in her 60s died at the scene.

Jackson County EMS transported the other victims, a 44-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, to the hospital.

Both have moderate to severe burns, according to Stephens.

No firefighters were injured.

