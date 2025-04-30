Woman killed, Gwinnett County police searching for suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide and searching for a suspect.

Police received a 911 call just after midnight from a home on Hillsborough Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home.

There were two children inside the home in separate rooms when officers arrived. One of those children called 911.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other and the incident began as a domestic dispute between them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The nature of the relationship between them has not been determined.

Police are not yet sure of the exact cause of death of the woman. That will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Gwinnett Police Department’s Aviation Unit and K9 officers searched for the suspect, but have been unable to locate them.

Police do not believe that the children are related to either the victim or the suspect.

At this point in the investigation, police don’t know if the victim lived at the home or not.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group