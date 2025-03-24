Gwinnett County animal shelter reaches critical capacity, calls for foster homes for animals in need

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials said the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is at critical capacity and they’re looking for volunteers to help.

According to the county, animal control services is looking to have residents volunteer to foster various shelter animals due to the lack of capacity to take on more animals.

The fostering effort is aimed at helping a variety of different needs, such as pets that are too young or small to adopt, animals that are recovering from an illness or injury, animals that are under-socialized and even pets in protective custody.

“Some animals that enter the center need a little extra care before they’re ready to find their adoptive home,” said Katrina Helman, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director. “Fostering is a great way to make a difference in an animal’s life without the long-term commitment of adoption. It gives these pets a chance to thrive while also helping open space for other animals in need.”

For those who choose to take in animals to voluntarily foster them, the county said all foster homes will receive veterinary resources and supplies, including food and leashes, at no cost.

Anyone who is ready to adopt a shelter pet will have adoption fees waived and all pets spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated for free before adoption.

You can find a list of animals available for adoption online here.

