Atlanta pollen count hits new high, breaks 3,000 first time this year

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Spring is in the air and so is a large amount of pollen.

Less than a week ago, Atlanta had its highest pollen count for the year. Now, it’s almost doubled for another high.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Monday’s pollen count is 3,028, mostly owed to pine, oak, birch, hackberry and sweet gum.

The previous high was 1,551 on Thursday.

If you’re feeling nature’s form of fairy dust, through itchy eyes and runny noses, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke to a doctor with recommendations on how to feel better without staying stuffy.

“We are in full-on pollen season and we would recommend if you haven’t already started your allergy medicine to go ahead and get started on it,” Dr. Meera Patrawala with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma said previously.

Among the options, Patrawala said over-the-counter medicines are a good starting option for allergies, but treatment can also help significantly.

She said it starts with knowing your needs.

“Know what you’re allergic to. Coming in, seeing a board-certified allergist, getting some allergy testing,” Patrawala said. “We have options like allergy immunotherapy and allergy shots we can talk about for more long-term solution.”

Here are some other things that Atlanta Allergy & Asthma says to remember on the high pollen days:

  • Keep your car and house windows closed; run the air conditioner (recycled setting) instead.
  • Change or clean your air filters regularly.
  • Shower before going to bed or when you get home. Pollen can settle into your hair and onto your clothes and skin, so a shower will keep you from breathing in pollen all night.
  • Wear sunglasses/glasses to keep pollen out of your eyes.
  • Remove shoes upon entering your home.
  • Wash off indoor pets’ paws and wipe down their fur with a damp cloth or towel if they’ve been outdoors. Pets can easily track pollen into your home, leaving it on your carpets and furniture.
  • Pollen levels tend to be lowest between 4 am and noon. Adjust outdoor activities accordingly.
  • If you have outdoor plans, take your allergy medication before going out. Don’t wait until you have symptoms.

