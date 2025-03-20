Atlanta pollen count hits 4 digits for first time this year

The first day of spring is here and for proof, look no further than the pollen count.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Thursday’s pollen count for Atlanta reached 1,551. It’s the first extreme pollen count of the year. Last year, the first extreme pollen count of the season was on March 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tree pollen typically begins to spike during the month of February, with the peak running from the second half of March through late April. Pollen counts during this time, especially in April, are frequently in the extreme range.

How does pollen get counted?

Certified counters from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma wake up early and physically count the number of pollen particles on a glass slide, which has been outside for 24 hours prior.

The pollen level depends on the count. These are the ranges: low (0-14), medium (15-89), high (90-1499) and extremely high (1,500).

You can get the pollen count every day as its updated on our website and on our free WSB-TV Weather App.

TRENDING STORIES:

0 of 17 What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts? What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded. What are the highest pollen counts recorded in Atlanta? Atlanta Allergy & Asthma has been measuring pollen count for 35 years. Here are the highest pollen counts the group has recorded.

©2025 Cox Media Group