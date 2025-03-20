Atlanta pollen count hits 4 digits for first time this year
ByWSBTV.com News Staff
The first day of spring is here and for proof, look no further than the pollen count.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Thursday’s pollen count for Atlanta reached 1,551. It’s the first extreme pollen count of the year. Last year, the first extreme pollen count of the season was on March 21.
Tree pollen typically begins to spike during the month of February, with the peak running from the second half of March through late April. Pollen counts during this time, especially in April, are frequently in the extreme range.
How does pollen get counted?
Certified counters fromAtlanta Allergy & Asthma wake up early and physically count the number of pollen particles on a glass slide, which has been outside for 24 hours prior.
The pollen level depends on the count. These are the ranges: low (0-14), medium (15-89), high (90-1499) and extremely high (1,500).