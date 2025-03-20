First day of spring: Showers moving through, temperatures to fall

The first day of spring is here and it’s starting off with a cold front pushing through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a line of showers for the morning commute. The showers will move through quickly.

Monahan says we’re starting off in the 60s, but expect temperatures to fall behind the cold front. While high temperatures were near 80 on Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s on Thursday.

Here’s what to know:

Cold front moving through this morning with quick-moving downpours

Falling temperatures today – late afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s/low 50s

Freeze warning tonight for NW GA, frost advisory elsewhere

Lots of sunshine into the weekend as temperatures warm back into the mid 60s Friday; 70s this weekend

Next rain on Monday

Cool and breezy today, temperatures drop tonight





