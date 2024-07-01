63-year-old woman shot during argument at DeKalb apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old woman was shot during a dispute at a DeKalb County apartment complex late Sunday night.
Just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Bedevere Circle after a shooting call.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers told Channel 2 Action News that they have identified a suspect, but no one has been arrested.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police for additional information on this shooting.
Police are still investigating this shooting.
