Clayton County experiencing HVAC issues leading to high temperatures inside jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Jail is experiencing issues with its HVAC inside of the jail, Sheriff Levon Allen said in a news release.

“The Clayton County Jail is currently experiencing a malfunction with the HVAC units at the jail. This affects the employees, contract staff, and detainees/inmates,” the sheriff’s office said.

Temperatures inside the jail currently is currently as low as 79.5 degrees in some areas and 90.7 degrees in others, officials say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials contracted by the city have been called to fix the issue, however, the sheriff’s office did not provide any insight as to when the issue would be fixed.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family still looking to catch killer of Clayton County woman one year after her death

©2024 Cox Media Group