FBI nabs fugitives buying cheesesteak, at ballfield, in class in massive GA operation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A massive operation dubbed ‘Operation No Escape’ has led to the capture of 177 fugitives across Georgia, including two high-profile murder suspects.

The operation, which spanned six weeks, was a collaborative effort involving federal, state, and local authorities. It targeted fugitives charged with serious crimes such as murder, homicide, sexual assault, manslaughter, robbery, burglary, drug distribution, and crimes against children.

“The FBI, along with the United States Marshals Service, worked with police officers and deputies across Georgia to identify and track down these wanted fugitives,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown.

Among those apprehended was 19-year-old Rico Arnold, accused of a mass shooting in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Arnold allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Santos Wyatt and wounded ten others.

Another notable arrest was that of 36-year-old Votino Poon, who had been evading capture for nearly four years. Poon was wanted for the shooting of a cook outside a Sandy Springs bar and grill.

The cook, though critically wounded, survived the attack.

Authorities made some arrests in unexpected locations, including a fugitive caught just before ordering a cheesesteak at a local restaurant and another at Truist Park.

A third suspect was arrested while attending college classes.

