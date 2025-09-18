568-pound alligator wrestled from Georgia river

COCHRAN, Ga. — A massive 12-foot alligator was caught in Georgia this week.

According to the tourist site, Visit Middle Georgia, Trey and Trent Dykes recently pulled a huge alligator from the Ocmulgee River near Dykes Landing in Cochran. Ga.

The reptile measured in at 12 feet and four inches, weighing 568 pounds, officials said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the gator was legally harvested on Monday.

Alligator season began in Georgia on Aug. 15 and will end on Oct. 6.

The DNR said the alligator population in Georgia is one of many renewable natural resources that can sustain limited harvest in concert with biological monitoring and periodic evaluations. Additionally, licensed nuisance alligator agent-trappers annually remove about 170 alligators in the state.

