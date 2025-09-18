APD officer charged with animal cruelty

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — An Atlanta police officer is under investigation after a welfare check led to her arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Douglaville police conducted a welfare check on Aug. 17 at an apartment on Riverside Parkway.

The incident involved Zabria Bridges, later identified as an Atlanta Police Department officer.

While many details weren’t shared, the warrant states the investigation revealed intentional abuse and torture of animals, leading to the charge of cruelty to animals.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bridges was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

APD sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement regarding Bridges’ arrest:

The Atlanta Police Department is aware of the recent arrest of Officer Zabria Bridges. As with any case involving a member of our department, this matter is being taken very seriously.

In accordance with department policy, Officer Bridges has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. The Atlanta Police Department holds its personnel to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group