Police share photos of suspects in Atlanta mass shooting that killed 1, injured 10

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in looking for four suspects and a person of interest they say are responsible for a mass shooting last month.

Police say the shooting left one person dead and 10 others injured.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, Colandra Atkinson said that her son, 27-year-old Santos Wyatt, had just wrapped up a fun night with his friends and was headed home July 28 when all of the sudden, someone started shooting.

“This should’ve never happened,” said Atkinson. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on no mother.”

Police released photos and videos showing three male suspects walking down the sidewalk and a fourth female suspect.

They also released photos of who they describe as a person of interest.

Person of interest in Atlanta mass shooting (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes them should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

