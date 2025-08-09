Suspect captured in Atlanta mass shooting, police searching for 3 more

ATLANTA — One of four suspects accused of a mass shooting in Atlanta last month is now in custody.

On Friday, Atlanta police shared surveillance photos and videos of four suspects and a person of interest they believe were involved in a shooting that left one man dead and 10 others wounded.

Shortly after, police say Rico Arnold, 19, was pulled over in Clayton County and identified as one of the suspects.

Arnold was arrested and charged with one count of murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in identifying the other three suspects. It’s unclear which of the surveillance photos depicts Arnold.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, Colandra Atkinson said that her son, 27-year-old Santos Wyatt, had just wrapped up a fun night with his friends and was headed home on July 28 when all of a sudden, someone started shooting.

“This should’ve never happened,” said Atkinson. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on no mother.”

Wyatt leaves behind a son.

Anyone who recognizes them should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

