Construction underway after Buc-ee’s unveils its next Georgia location

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Buc-ee’s is moving forward on building their fourth location in Georgia. Video shows land being cleared near Interstate 75 in Monroe County.

The 74,000-square-foot facility is expected to bring 200 full-time jobs and generate $30 million in sales tax revenue, WGXA reported.

A Buc-ee’s spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News the Monroe County location is expected to open in March 2027.

The extra-large convenience store can be found in three locations in the state: Fort Valley, Adairsville and Brunswick.

Buc-ee’s said it has been committed to providing a clean, friendly experience for customers since its start in 1982.

