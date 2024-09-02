Dekalb County business owner on a mission to stop violence in the area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — People who live and work near Memorial Drive and Hairston Road in Dekalb County said they’ve suffered through a violent summer.

The Dekalb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday night. that officers are aware of the increased criminal activity in that area, and they’re taking steps to stop it and arrest those responsible.

“This has to be a collective effort,” said Lawrence Prescott.

Prescott has dedicated his career to connecting the Caribbean community in Metro Atlanta, and now he’s working to connect business owners in the area to stop crime.

He shed light on repeat break-ins in a business plaza on Memorial Dr. last month by sharing surveillance video with the public.

That effort appears to have helped get a man with a history of hurting children off the streets.

Quentin Thompson is in jail with no bond, accused of five burglaries. Records show he spent nearly 12 years in prison after an aggravated child molestation conviction.

This week, crime in the neighborhood escalated to gun violence.

Police arrested Jean Princy after they say he shot a woman on the sidewalk between a Texaco gas station and a restaurant called Duckanoo.

Prescott took a look at police crime mapping data in that area.

Depending on the parameters of the search, you will find 67 police reports in a mile radius around Memorial Dr. and Hairston Rd in the past month.

“It clearly shows that there’s an issue,” said Prescott. “It’s clear as day, and I think seeing that really, really concerns me.”

Some business owners are considering taking concerns to county commissioners.

The next chance to do that would be Sept. 10.

