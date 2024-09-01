Metro Atlanta dad died saving his son after car crash

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is mourning the loss of their father after a crash earlier this week.
Bradley Edwards, 45, of Winder was killed in a crash on Atlanta Highway near Dials Mill Road in Oconee County on Thursday afternoon, Oconee County Coroner Ed Carson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
“Brad died a hero no doubt protected and saved Blaine that afternoon. Blaine kicked his way out of the vehicle and climbed to the road for help,” a family friend wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.
According to family friends, Edwards’ wife is actively undergoing chemo treatments in Newnan. The couple are also self-employed business owners.
Channel 2 Action News is working on learning more details about the crash from Georgia State Patrol.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset costs of travel to her chemo appointments. Click here to donate.
