West Ga. high school quarterback rushed to the hospital after going down mid-game

BREMEN, Ga. — A high school quarterback went down during the fourth quarter of his Friday night game with a serious injury.

Bremen High School Principal Tim Huff confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that senior Carson Kimball suffered a major injury and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kimball underwent surgery this morning. His current condition or the extent of his injuries is unclear.

After waking up, the first people Kimball asked to see were his coaches, according to Huff.

TRENDING STORIES:

Huff described Kimball as “a selfless leader who always puts others first. He is of the utmost character and is a role model at our school.”

Several hundred students and community members gathered on the school’s football field to pray for Kimball.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

NHL Board of Govs. meeting next month, possible expansion could bring good news in Forsyth Co.

©2024 Cox Media Group