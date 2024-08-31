UGA running back suspended from season opener after driving-related arrest

ATLANTA — When the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off their season against the No. 14 Clemson Tigers, it’ll be without one of their starters.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein learned on Saturday morning that running back Trevor Etienne has been sidelined to serve a suspension related to his arrest over the offseason.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The transfer was arrested in March and charged with DUI. That charge was later reduced to reckless driving.

Etienne pleaded guilty to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and other driving-related charges. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, an $852 fine and 40 hours of community service. He will also have to complete a DUI Risk Reduction program and substance abuse evaluation.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where she says Etienne, although sidelined, is still suited up and going through warm-ups with the team.

Even though Trevor Etienne is not playing tonight for Georgia due to his game suspension he is suited up and going through warm ups with UGA. #godawgs pic.twitter.com/dxwh51wVPh — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 31, 2024

It’s unclear if Etienne will be back next weekend when the Dawgs take on Tennessee Tech.

The Bulldogs and Tigers kick off at Noon on Channel 2, the new home of SEC football.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

UGA wide receiver charged with child cruelty dismissed from team Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been dismissed from the team a week after he was arrested on a child cruelty charge.

©2024 Cox Media Group