Man drowns in Lake Lanier while swimming from shore to his boat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Saturday while swimming in Lake Lanier.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, just before 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Department, and Hall County Fire Department responded to a drowning at Bethel Park on Lake Lanier.
Hasani Kamau Widemond, 46, was swimming from shore back to his boat when he went underwater and did not resurface.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Game wardens located him in approximately 25 feet of water using boat-mounted sonar.
Divers recovered his body.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 teens, 1 adult arrested after deadly double shooting at north Ga. party
- Metro Atlanta solicitor general pleads guilty to accessing government funds unlawfully
- Man found guilty for murdering 19-year-old Gwinnett County woman
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group