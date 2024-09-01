Metro Atlanta solicitor general pleads guilty to accessing government funds unlawfully

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has pleaded guilty to unlawfully acquiring funds from Hall County and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia (PAC) to cover personal and unrelated expenses.

In June, Attorney General Chris Carr announced a multi-count indictment against Woodard, composed of theft, false statements and writings.

“Mrs. Woodard took advantage of our state by violating the same laws that she was elected to uphold,” Carr said. “She has now been held accountable for her actions. Our office will always follow the law, the facts and the evidence to ensure justice for all Georgians.”

Officials say Woodard used unauthorized funds to cover personal expenses from July 2018 to Sept. 2022. The indictment also alleges that Woodard got reimbursed for travel expenses she had already submitted or for travel that never happened.

Woodard took a plea deal in which she pleaded guilty to unprofessional conduct. She was sentenced under the First Offender Act, which included 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $1,190.48 in restitution to PAC and $1,028.80 to Hall County.

Also as part of her plea, she was also required to resign as Hall County Solicitor General, effective Aug. 9, 2024.

“Hall County citizens entrusted Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard to serve the community with honesty and integrity. However, Woodard betrayed that trust for her personal gain,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI is committed to thoroughly investigating cases like this and ensuring accountability.”

